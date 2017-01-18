Deadline looms for sixth form consultation

There are just a few days left for contributions to be made to the consultation over a proposal which could spell the end of state sixth form academic education in Lytham St Annes.

Lytham St Annes Technology and Performing Arts College, Fylde’s biggest school, has put forward a plan to drop academic courses for over-16s from 2018 as an economy measure in the face of an anticipated £700,000 cash deficit.

Headteacher Philip Wood said: “The education authority has insisted we submit a recovery plan and restructuring the school to 11-16 years is a crucial part of that.”

Mr Wood added that losing the sixth form was expected to save some £400,000 of the required savings. The consultation closes on Friday and a final decision on whether the move goes ahead is expected from Lancashire County Council, as the education authority, in March.

Details of the consultation at www.lythamhigh.lancs.sch.uk, while comments should be sent to Sarah Hirst, Skills, Learning and Development Service, CCP Ground Floor, PO Box 100, County Hall, Preston, PR1 0LD or by email to sarah.hirst@lancashire.gov.uk