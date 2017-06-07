Dinosaur ‘festival’ coming to Blackpool

Britain’s first ever outdoor ‘Dinosaur Festival’is coming to Blackpool this summer.

Children will be able to see the giant, moving animatronic dinosaurs in Stanley Park from 10am until 8pm from August 4 to August 13.

The mighty T-Rex will be among the life-sized replicas, as well as the Stegosaurus.

Children can also dig for ‘dinosaur bones’ in an ‘excavation site’ at the event.

When buying tickets, guests will be advised to choose an hourly time slot for entry to the event. Once inside, visitors can stay as long they wish.

People who are interested in attending the event are advised purchase tickets online in advance by searching ‘Jurassic Kingdom Tour Blackpool’ at www.eventbrite.co.uk.

Tickets cost between £5.90 and £12.80.