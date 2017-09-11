Do you have special memories to offer?

Anchorsholme Academy is appealing for old photographs, memorabilia, and quirky stories for an exhibition to be held later this month.

The school, which opened 50 years ago, will open its doors to former pupils and staff from 2-3pm from Monday to Friday the week of a special gala celebration at 6.30pm on Friday, September 29.

Headteacher Graeme Dow said: “We are looking for anything from pictures to school work or even reports, if anyone is brave enough to share them with us. Maybe they have got some special memories they would like to write down and pass on to us.”

Anchorsholme opened to a handful of pupils in June 1967 and fully in September the same year.

It is hoped Corrie favourite Lucy Fallon, who went to Anchorsholme, will be free to attend the gala evening, when a time capsule will also be reopened.

Memorabilia can be taken to the school and copied or emailed to admin@anchorsholme.blackpool.sch.uk. Please include your name and the years you were associated with the school.