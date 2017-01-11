Donation will help Winter Gardens work

A charity which helps young people has donated £1,000 to the Winter Gardens Trust.

The contribution has been made by the DM Thomas Foundation for Young People in recognition of the Victorian landmark’s role in fundraising.

Thousands of children in our community can use the building for performing arts, musical theatre and education visits

Each year staff at the Hilton Hotel in Blackpool organise two charity events for the foundation at the Winter Gardens which help raise funds for disadvantaged children.

The two events include a children’s celebration of music and a celebration of dance.

Karen Oldroyd, of the DM Thomas Foundation, said: “Thousands of children in our community can use the building for performing arts, musical theatre and education visits. The fundraising events we do with DM Thomas foundation are about children, for children and is not only about fundraising, but bringing our community together.”

Trust chairman Coun David Owen said: “The kind donation is gratefully received allowing us to continue our vital work in ensuring the Winter Gardens Blackpool remains as a key asset for the entire community now and for many years to come.”