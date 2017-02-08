Draw Mum and win fantastic prizes!

Calling all kids! If you think your Mum is as pretty as a picture, then enter our fantastic Draw Mum competition and you could win some fabulous prizes for you and her!

We have teamed up with SEA LIFE Blackpool to bring you this super Mother’s Day competition. We want children to paint or draw a picture of their Mum and send it into us. The competition is FREE to enter and is open to all children aged 12 years and under. We will print the best entries in a special supplement in The Gazette just before Mother’s Day and our judging panel will pick a winner.

The winning Mum will win a bottle of fizz, box of chocolates and a bouquet of flowers and our winning child will pick up a bumper bag of prizes including a family pass to Sea Life Blackpool

Simply write your name, age, address and telephone number on the back of your entry and send to:

Draw Mum Competition, The Gazette, Avroe House, Avroe Crescent, Blackpool FY4 2DP.

Entries must arrive no later than Thursday March 16th.

All entries should be no bigger than A4 size portrait style please. Gazette competition rules apply.

Prepare to be star-mazed if you’re visiting SEA LIFE Blackpool this February half term as it officially launches Sea Stars, a brand new attraction featuring an eye-catching array of starfish from across the world’s oceans.

Meet the Stars of the Ocean and learn all about the fascinating lives of these magical sea creatures, interact with Starfish at our amazing Rock Pool and visit SEA LIFE Blackpool’s largest star fish, Sunny the Californian Sun Star, which when fully grown has an arm span of up to one metre!

SEA LIFE Blackpool gives you the chance to get up close and personal with five dedicated displays, each with their own unique viewing window; crawl through our treasure chest tunnel, or pop your head into one of our viewing bubbles to get a glimpse of what life is really like for the Stars of the Ocean.