A day in hospital gets gold star from pupils

Pupils from across Blackpool and the Fylde got together - at the report’s main hospital.

They were taking part in a young health leaders event at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, designed to canvass ideas on how young people can work together to improve the health of their generation.

Among those taking part, along with a group of her schoolpals, was AKS student Olivia Macheta.

She said: “After the seminar we were split into groups enabling us to socialize with other schools while being shown the subjects we could make our school aware of such as: heart disease, child exploitation, the dangers of drinking alcohol and smoking and many other interesting issues.

“Being given the chance to talk to people who are experts was a real eye-opener and gave us a lot of useful information to bring back to school.”

She added that during the afternoon the students took part in a range of activities, including “tracking” a patiemnt throguht h4e hospitla system and examining the way he was dealt with through from beginning to end.

Olivia said: “We were also shown how you would be interviewed when applying for a job in the NHS, the role and responsibilities of joining the trust, and the opportunities available to us via work experience placement.

“We are very thankful to Victoria Hospital for putting on an amazing day for us, and the doctors and nurses for giving up their time to talk to us and answer all our questions. We are also very grateful to our very own Matron for organizing this wonderful opportunity for us.”