A LEVEL RESULTS: Amazing pupils break records at St Mary’s Catholic Academy

Sixth form students at St Mary’s Catholic Academy are celebrating an excellent performance in their A-level results.

Results day saw a record-breaking 99 per cent pass rate, with 70 per cent of students achieving the highest grades of A*/A or Distinction*/Distinction, with a quarter of the overall grades at A*/A/B.

One hundred per cent of students achieved two A-levels or equivalent passes with 98 per cent of students achieving three A-level or equivalent passes.

There were many superb performances from students on the day.

Molly Barnes came away with an A* and four As and will study history and politics at Edinburgh University; Nathan Leahy will study English at York University after scooping an A*, A, B and C; Monica Brownwood will study sociology at Lancaster after achieving four As and an A*; and Alice Townsend will be attending Manchester University to study Physics after achieving an A* and four As in her results.

Monica said: “St Mary’s has been like my second family for the past seven years I have made so many amazing friends!”

A delighted Alice added: “I can’t thank the teachers enough for all the help through the years.”

Head teacher Simon Eccles was delighted for students at the Academy: “The achievements of our students are rewards for all of their hard work. I would like to pass on my thanks to the staff at St Mary’s who supported and prepared the students so well.

“I would also like to thank parents who have worked in partnership with us in supporting the students”

Year 12 students were also celebrating having laid foundations for future A-level success. 86 per cent of students achieved a higher A-C or Distinction or Distinction *grades in their results with 18 subjects guiding students to higher A/B grades.

The Academy is the only local provider to continue to allow all students to select four subjects at AS level and develop their choices into Year 13.

Head of Sixth Form, Mrs Jennifer Burrough explained how success was achieved: “Our close family Sixth form offers a clear support system. Every student receives the targeted help they require. Our caring ethos and pride in all of our students is what makes our Sixth form unique.”

Enrolment for students from all Blackpool schools to St Mary’s remains open for applications and can be found through the Academy website at www.st-mary.blackpool.sch.uk

ST MARY'S CATHOLIC COLLEGE

5 Passes: Barnes M, Brownwood M, Fitztpatrick O, Griffin G, Jones M, Leahy N, Maitibag C, McMahon J, Owens R, Taylor J, Townsend A, Riley L

4 Passes: Cook S, Craig K, Croft E, Dixon N, Devaney R, Fletcher-Hurley M, Gardiner C, Glen-Egan D, Hall A, Haslam C, Hill J, Holland B, Kenyon E, Kirk H, McCairns C, Parmar J, Phelan Dowling R, Remnant J, Saxon L, Weber D, Westhead C

3 Passes: Alves E, Ball W, Calvert D, Couzins G, England L, Everton L, Fitzpatrick L, Hankinson J, Hardman S, Lavery J, McCory C, McLaughlin S, O’Rourke G, Potter E, Roberts M, Taylor J, Wallace R, Webb M, Whitehead K

2 Passes: Bradley E

