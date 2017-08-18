A LEVEL RESULTS: Birthday boy’s media career hopes after A-level success at Carr Hill Sixth Form

A teenager celebrated receiving his results at Carr Hill Sixth Form in Kirkham – on his 18th birthday.

Jack Saxton, from Kirkham, ripped open his envelope to learn he’d been awarded merits in sports and health and social studies, and a C in media studies.

“I think I’m going to take a year out and go to uni next year,” he said yesterday.

“I’m going to save up for a car and to go on holiday. I’d like to go to Thailand.

“I want to work in the media industry, behind the camera, like an editor.”

Jack, who said he was ‘happy’ with his results, will blow off some steam after two years’ hard work by travelling to the Virgin V Festival today.

Barry Chang, 18, from Wesham, admitted being nervous – but is now on track to become a software engineer after achieving a distinction star in business, C in physics, C in computer science, D in maths, and B for an extended project looking at artificial intelligence.

He will head to Lancaster University in September, and said: “I want to do something to do with computers.

“I’m very happy I got into Lancaster. I’m looking forward to a different challenge and the uni life.”

Elise-Marie Thompson, 18, from Freckleton, kept her dreams of becoming a PE teacher alive after learning she got a distinction in sport and applied science, and a C in photography.

She said: “I’m very, very happy. I got a text just before I came out saying my uni had accepted me.”

Headteacher Andrew Waller said staff were ‘really pleased’ to record a record pass rate of 99 per cent.

CARR HILL SIXTH FORM

5 Passes: B Chang

4 Passes: J Armitage, A Clow, J Dinsley, S Kilsby, A McGurrell, E Thompson, M Pote

3 Passes: A Baxter, R Carter, E Charnley, G Chesworth, J Clark, H Cottam,

M Crombleholme, R Crombleholme, E Crompton, S Eastwood, L Edwards, K Ellis, E Greenwood, T Hodgkins, A Hodgson, E Hudson, T Kilsby, E Macmillan, J Manton, A Marsden, H Parsonage, R Phillips, A Porter, S Rowicki, J Saxton, M Shacklock, T Shaw, D Skelhorn, R Smithen, S Spann, J Whittle, D Walkden, S Woolley

2 Passes: E Barnett, A Catterall, M Collins, J Counsell, J Eaton, M O’Callaghan, B Stedman,L Thornhill, E Watters-Bradley

1 Pass: D Keenan, C Steele-McDermott, A Watmough

Full A LEVEL RESULTS