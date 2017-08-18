A LEVEL RESULTS: Number of top grades has risen at Kirkham Grammar School

Proud is the word staff at Kirkham Grammar School used to describe their outgoing year 13 pupils.

This year’s A-level results were an overall improvement on the previous year, with more pupils gaining the top grades at A/A* than in 2016.

As the continued impact of reformed A-level and AS-level courses is felt, pupils demonstrated an improvement across a larger proportion of headline measure.

This, said headmaster Dan Berry, is even more impressive with one of the largest cohorts in 14 years and also during a period of national turbulence.

He said: “This year’s candidates sat the first reformed A-levels in 13 subjects.

“This did not stop the large majority of KGS pupils. Our pupils should be proud as the overall pass rate has remained at 100 per cent, the number of A*/A grades have risen and well over 90 per cent of pupils have been awarded a place at a university of choice.”

KIRKHAM GRAMMAR

5 Passes: J Kong

4 Passes: P Aparicio, J Brebner, G Britton, R Chatwin, J Culver, C Fearn, H Fingleton, E Foster, C Harrison, C Hartley, R Horsfield, A Hudson, S Paxton, V Rigby, J Ryan, J Smith, C Walker, M Woodward

3 Passes: C Allan, E Ansell, N Ashcroft, S Atkinson, E Bailey, J Bako, C Baybutt, J Beesley, F Bennett, C Burfitt, F Burnie, A Cairney, T Carleton, M Caton, S Chan, W Corbett, A Dalzell, S Davidson, H Davies, E Eccleston, J Elliott, R Ellis, C Ezeigbo, C Fleuriot, E Frost, M Gallagher, T Gilmore, O Gornall, G Hall, A Harris, O Hay, S Hemmings, S Hollings, L Johnson, O Kitchen, J Lonsdale, J McCarthy, D Mcmanamon, P Morris, A Reed, G Reed, C Roberts, A Schreiber, W Smith, C Spector, C Townsend, D Turner, M Varley, T Waite, A Whittingham, J Yarwood.

