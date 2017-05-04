Extra lessons are paying off for Jimmy

AnAKS student who attended Blackpool and The Fylde College to improve his English has been awarded a place at Cambridge University.

Jimmy Chen went to the college before heading to AKS to do A-levels.

Now the 17-year-old has a number of offers from top institutions around the country – including Cambridge.

He said: “When I came to England from China to study my first thought was to improve my English and I went to Blackpool and The Fylde College for an English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) programme.

“They were really nice and helped me to improve my English so that I could go on to complete my schooling.

“We have some family friends who sent their children to AKS Lytham and they spoke very highly of it so I came here to study A-levels.

“I am particularly interested in maths and I have offers from a number of universities, including Cambridge, to read pure mathematics.

B&FC’s ESOL certificate includes learning speaking, listening, reading and writing skills as well as 20 hours of Citizenship lessons