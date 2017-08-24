GCSE RESULTS: Cloud nine for delighted LSA trio

This trio of students from Lytham St Annes Technology and Performing Arts College joined elite company as they celebrated highly impressive A-levels results.

Emma Jeffrey, Aimee Whitehead and Hannah Riley all achieved a clean sweep of Grade Nine passes in the subjects – maths, English Language and English Literature - which have switched this year to numerical marks this year ahead of other subjects following suit in 12 months’ time.

With the Grade Nine marked higher than the previous A*, only a small percentage of students have been expected to achieve such a treble.

Five or more passes including English and maths were achieved by 69.82 per cent of LSA student and headteacher Phil Wood said: “I would like to pass on my congratulations to Year 11 students for their wonderful achievements.

“No one should underestimate just how difficult the new exams in English and mathematics have been this year and the hard work and determination of students has been rewarded by excellent results.

“I also want to thank the teachers who have worked so hard to support our students and to prepare them for their exams. I am absolutely delighted with the results.”