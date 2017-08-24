GCSE RESULTS: Family delight at triple dose of success

There was delight at the treble for the Russell family as the GCSE results were announced at St Bede’s RC High School, Lytham.

Triplets Edward, Isobel and Sam Russell celebrated 24 passes between them - including a total of 14 A* and A grades and two grade 8s.

The 16-year-old trio from Lytham previously attended St Peter’s RC Primary School together, but their paths are to diverge as they move on to A-levels.

Sam, who has been severe-profoundly deaf since birth, has chosen to go on to study A levels at a specialist school for the deaf in Berkshire.

Edward is to study A-levels at Lancaster boys’ grammar school, while Isobel will also be going to Lancaster to study at the Girl’s Grammar School.

“We are very proud,” said mum Jane.

Meanwhile, Jacob Dobson certainly lived up to his ‘Einstein award’ billing as he earned two grade nines, a grade eight and seven A stars in gaining 10 passes.

The award is an annual honour handed out at the leavers’ gathering to the student his or her peers feel is most likely to do well.

Jacob, from Newton-with-Scales, hopes for a career related to maths or physics.

Rebekhah Riley included two grade nines, four A stars and four As among her 11 passes, while there were also grade nine passes for Isabelle Bradley, Daniel Morris, Erin Croasdale and Matthew Lumby.

Headteacher Phil Grice said: ‘I’d like to congratulate our pupils on another set of very pleasing GCSE results which have been achieved through hard work, commitment and excellent teaching.

“Thanks to their parents for the invaluable support they have given during their time at St Bede’s. We are delighted that the results reflect high levels of attainment and progress at a time of significant change with the GCSE examinations. Despite the increased level of challenge in the exams, we are delighted to see a number of our pupils achieve results in the top 3% nationally in English and/or mathematics.

“We wish all of our pupils every success as they move onto the next stage of their education.”