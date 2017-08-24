GCSE RESULTS: So much to celebrate at Carr Hill

A student with ambitions of a career as a Ministry of Defence engineer was among the successes at Carr Hill, Kirkham.
Jack Bilsborough from Wesham achieved a grade nine in maths among passes - enough to earn him a coveted place at Welbeck Defence College in Leicestershire. “I needed a grade eight or above and I am delighted,” said Jack. “I really want to work as an engineer for the MoD and I am looking forward to Welbeck.”
Rachel Battison, with her sights set on a career in medicine was also delighted with her 11 passes which included a grade nine in English Language and eight A*s. The 16-year-old from Newton-with-Scales is going on to A-levels at Newman College, Preston and said: “I’m really pleased.”
Tansy Bailey’s 11 passes included a grade nine in maths and she is to build on that at Carr Hill’s own sixth form with her A-level choices including maths and further maths.
Six students achieved 12 passes while 125 other achieved 10 or more.
