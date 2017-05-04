Life lessons not on the school timetable

When school broke up for the Easter break one set of Kirkham students headed straight back to class.

However, the lessons on offer to the Carr Hill High School pupils were nothing like their usual studies.

A group of 60 students spent the part of their holidays at Borwick Hall where they took part in a range of outdoor activities.

The outdoor pursuit centre, near Lancaster, enabled pupils to experience canoeing, assault walls, brushcraft, orienteering, night walks and lots more.

They stayed Friday through to Sunday and slept in the 16th century manor house.

Students took part in around four different activities each day they spent at the residential outdoor education centre.

All activities were designed to help them gain confidence, learn new things and develop awareness of the importance of key life skills such as team building and resilience.

PE teacher Mr Leigh Doughty said: “We have been running this trip for a number of years and we always receive a great response from students.

“Spending the weekend outdoors trying new sports and activities enables them to develop skills, make new friends and discover new interests.”

He added: This year’s year sevens were fantastic.

“They really got stuck into all the activities and told staff how much they enjoyed the weekend.

“I am sure they will take the skills they learnt over the course of the trip into other areas of their life.”