Ofsted leader praises school for fightback

Montgomery School is celebrating after receiving a letter of congratulations from the chief inspector of schools.

The Bispham school was taken out of special measures following an Ofsted inspection earlier this year - and Sir Michael Wilshaw has written to compliment the Bispham school on its good leadership and managemant.

His letter said: “I know that progress is the result of hard work and commitment on the part of many people and I am pleased to read that pupils feel well cared for and supported by staff.

“It is also reassuring that pupils respond well to teachers’ accurate and thought provoking feedback.

“I hope you, your staff and governors are celebrating the success of all the efforts made on the journey out of special measures, which may well have included some difficult times.

“I trust you agree that the progress made has been to the benefit of the pupils in your care.”

Montgomery, in All Hallows Road, is part of the Fylde Coast Academy Trust (FCAT) and officials say all aspects of its performance have improved significantly over the last 12 months.

Following the inspection in April, it was given an overall rating of ‘requires improvement’.

Tony Nicholson, who led the school for FCAT at the time, said, “I am delighted that Sir Michael has take his valuable time to write directly to us here at Montgomery. Recognition of our work by such an important national figure is extremely encouraging.

“We are very proud of Montgomery’s progress and will continue to drive for increasingly high standards across the board.”

Mr Nicholson, deputy chief executive of FCAT, stepped down as headmaster of Montgomery in July, to be succeeded by Stephen Careless, previously deputy head at Morecambe High School.