Orphan Annie melts hearts of audience

Youngsters at a Fylde school have been wowing audiences with their music and acting talents.

Pupils from Freckleton’s Strike Lane Primary School put on a “star studded” production of the hit Broadway musical Annie.

Children from years, three, four and five took to the stage after less than four weeks of rehearsals and captivated their audience with their outstanding performances of the characters from the feisty orphan Annie to the gin-swilling Miss Hannigan.

Jessica Banks’ moving portrayal of little orphan Annie was described as “truly exceptional.”

Staff said the 10 year old’s emotive renditions of ‘Maybe’ and ‘Journey To The Past’ had some audience members close to tears.

The show involved around 70 pupils with James Tuggman,10, starring as the billionaire Rockerfella and Miss Hannigan was played by Aimee Bonney also 10. Mr Rockerfella’s PA Grace was played by nine-years-old Ruby Hartley.

A spokesman for the school said the audience was overwhelmed by the young actors and added: “The entire cast gave it their all and made parents and staff incredibly proud.”

Creative director, year four teacher Mrs Rachel Kershaw paid tribute to all those involved, frotn and back of house, with special thanks going to Mrs Mitchell who worked tirelessly to supply the principal actors with such detailed costumes.