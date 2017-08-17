Perfect platform for future

Lytham Sixth Form College celebrated impressive results ahead of getting set for a new era.

The students going into Year 13 next month will include the last to progress automatically from the adjacent Lytham St Annes Technology and Performing Arts College as the latter ends its academic A-level options next year for budget reasons.

Jemima Bolton celebrates her A-level results at Lytham Sixth Form College

The Sixth Form College, formed through an association between the Technology and Performing Arts College and Blackpool and the Fylde College two years ago, will continue after that, offering vocational courses – and officials were delighted at the platform provided by this year’s results

Barry Hall, the College’s Year 13 programme leader, said: “This was the first year of the new, tougher linear exams in the majority of subject areas.

“We are proud that all students will be moving on to university courses with the vast majority securing their first choice of institution or that those who have decided to end their education have all secured employment or apprenticeships thanks to the excellent support they have received at the college.”

Phil Wood, head of the Technology and performing Arts College, said: “It is sad that our part in the Sixth Form College has to end.”

Among the leading performers was Mitch Aitchison from St Annes, going on to study maths and physics at York after achieving A stars in maths and further maths and an A in physics, while Cameron Hardie is on course to follow a family tradition of a career in the law after his results allowed him to take up a place studying law at University College, London.

Lucinda Heavyside from St Annes is to study film, photography and media at Leeds, while Jemima Bolton from St Annes battled through two bouts of illness to gain results which will allow her to go on to study geography at Liverpool.

Shortly after her studies had been interrupted by appendicitis, Jemima was rushed to hospital again for treatment on an ovarian cyst just weeks before she was due to sit her A-levels in history, geography and psychology.

But an A star, A and B earned her the place at Liverpool she was aiming for and she said: “It was a tough time but I am so pleased with these results.”