Pupils’ farewell challenge from bishop

Schoolchildren from across Blackpool and The Fylde have been rewarded for their efforts in the recently retired Bishop of Lancaster’s Bible Challenge.

Pupils from Kirkham St Micheal’s, Lytham CE, Medlar with Wesham , Newton Bluecoat and St Thomas CE primary schools were all involved in the challenge.

Launched at schools throughout Lancashire in September last year, 3,000 children completed the eight activities which were set each month from October 2016 to May this year.

The pupils, who completed all eight activities, were presented with a special Bishop’s Bible Challenge Certificate, and a mini edition of the book ‘Diary of a Disciple’.

The Rev Geoff Pearson, who set up the first Bible Challenge five years ago, wanted to personally present as many certificates as possible to children who completed the challenge.

He presented certificates to around 2,000 groups, including pupils from Lancaster’s Christ Church Primary.

Children from St Michael’s CE Primary School in Kirkham were among those lucky enough to receive their special certificates from the bishop at a special assembly.

Bishop Geoff, who retired at the end of July, said: “I have been thrilled by the enthusiasm for the Challenge, the committed leadership of the teaching staff and the grasp of the eight bible stories from Luke’s Gospel.

“Some schools had displays about the challenge and did a lot more with the children on each topic than just earning a sticker.”

The bishop said: “So many teachers have made the challenge live for the children.”

He added: “ Going around the schools and giving out several thousand certificates and books has been thrilling, and I could not think of a better way to end my time in the diocese.”