REVEALED: Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde school performance tables 2017

As secondary school and college performance tables are published today parents are provided with more information than before.

For the first time the gold star headline measure of five A*-C GCSEs, including English and maths, has been removed from the main tables.

However school leaders across Blackpool and the Fylde have urged parents not to put too much store by raw data.

From this year schools are measured on a broader range of results across eight subjects, rather than raw GCSE results.

The government says schools have risen to its moves to toughen standards.

Secondary schools are “unerperforming” if fewer than 40 per cent of pupils get five GCSEs at grade A*-C, including English and maths, and if the school has a below average score for pupils’ progress.

Key measures now include:

• Progress 8 - the progress a pupil makes from the end of KS2-4, compared with pupils nationally with similar attainment

A greater score means a pupil has made more progress than other pupils with a similar starting point;

• Attainment 8 -the achievement of a pupil across eight qualifications: mathematics (double weighted), English (double weighted), three English Baccalaureate (EBacc) subjects, and three other subjects, as well as the percentage of pupils achieving A*-C in English and maths;

• The percentage of pupils achieving the EBacc

• The percentage of pupils entering the EBacc

• The percentage of students staying in education or employment after KS4 (based on the 2013-14 cohort going into 2014-15 destinations)

Most secondary schools will just have 2016 Progress 8 scores, except those which “opted in “ for this measure last year.

The new tables mirror tables mirror figures from the latest Ofsted annual report show that the vast majority of Lancashire’s children and young people are taught in schools that are either good or outstanding.

More than 84 per cent of Lancashire’s children attend secondary schools judged to be good or outstanding.

This figure compares to the national average of 81 per cent and to the North West average of 75 per cent.

On top of this, Blackpool was recently highlighted as one of only 35 local education authority areas in the country with no primary schools below the government floor target.

Here are all the latest results:

School Performance Tables

School name / School type / Religious Denomination / Admissions policy / Number of eligible pupils / Number of pupils included in Progress 8 measure / Progress 8 measure / Average attainment 8 score per pupil / Percentage of pupils achieving A*-C in English and maths / EBacc pass rate

NATIONAL

LANCASHIRE / - / - / - / - / - / -0.11 / 49.7 / 63.6% / 21.9%

SEFTON / - / - / - / - / - / -0.24 / 49.2 / 60.2% / 25.1%

BLACKPOOL / - / - / - / - / - / -0.38 / 43.8 / 47.8% / 9.3%

BLACKPOOL

Blackpool Aspire Academy / AC / NONE / COMP / 172 / 169 / -0.66 / 40.5 / 41% / 3%

Highfield Humanities College / CY / N/A / COMP / 215 / 211 / -1.13 / 38.3 / 38% / 6%

Highfield Leadership Academy / AC / n/a / n/a / n/a / n/a / n/a / n/a

Montgomery High School / ACC / NONE / COMP / 280 / 276 / -0.20 / 48.9 / 62% / 18%

St George’s School A Church of England Academy / ACC / CofE / COMP / 186 / 183 / -0.16 / 46.5 / 54% / 12%

St Mary’s Catholic Academy / ACC / RC / COMP / 209 / 199 / 0.08 / 50.0 / 59% / 11%

South Shore Academy / AC / NONE / COMP / 151 / 137 / -0.15 / 43.4 / 34% / 7%

Unity Academy Blackpool / AC / N/A / COMP / 84 / 79 / 0.07 / 44.2 / 42% / 2%

FLEETWOOD

Cardinal Allen Catholic High School, Fleetwood / VA / RC / COMP / 159 / 158 / -0.41 / 47.7 / 57% / 24%

Fleetwood High School / FD / NONE / COMP / 126 / 125 / -0.52 / 42.7 / 40% / 2%

Rossall School / IND / 76 / n/a / n/a / 21.8 / 0% / 0%

LYTHAM ST ANNES

ArnoldKEQMS (AKS) / IND / None / 92 / n/a / n/a / 37.1 / 0% / 0%

Lytham St Annes Tech and Performing Arts College / FD / N/A / COMP / 234 / 228 / -0.14 / 50.5 / 65% / 14%

The St Anne’s College Grammar School / IND / None / 8 / n/a / n/a / 30.8 / 25% / 25%

St Bede’s Catholic High School / VA / RC / COMP / 149 / 144 / -0.03 / 53.3 / 71% / 34%

MORECAMBE

Heysham High School Sports College / CY / N/A / COMP / 161 / 159 / -0.42 / 40.2 / 37% / 6%

Morecambe Community High School / CY / N/A / COMP / 222 / 220 / 0.00 / 48.2 / 55% / 5%

POULTON-LE-FYLDE

Baines School / VA / None / COMP / 168 / 161 / -0.23 / 51.6 / 73% / 26%

Hodgson Academy / ACC / N/A / COMP / 228 / 224 / 0.24 / 54.6 / 80% / 21%

Saint Aidan’s Church of England High School / VA / CofE / comp / 157 / 150 / -0.17 / 50.6 / 62% / 31%

Understanding the tables: A-levels

• Average point score per academic entry.

Academic qualifications include A-levels as well as other academic qualifications such as the International Baccalaureate Diploma.

• Average point score per academic entry expressed as a grade.

• Average point score per tech level entry. Technical qualifications include a number of Level 3 (advanced) qualifications for students wishing to specialize in a technical occupation or occupational group (for example, this includes City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma Qualifications)

• Average point score per tech level entry expressed as a grade.

• Average point score per applied general entry qualification.

These qualifications include, for example some Pearson BTEC Level 3 courses.

• Average point score per applied general entry expressed as a grade.

A-Levels and equivalent results 2016

Average point score per entry / Average point score per entry, as a grade / Average point score per tech level entry / Average point score per tech level entry as a grade / Average point score per applied general entry qualification / Average point score per applied general entry expressed as a grade

NATIONAL

LANCASHIRE / 32.60 / C+ / 35.61 / Dist / 36.93 / Dist+

BLACKPOOL / 29.92 / C / 37.10 / Dist+ / 41.61 / Dist+

BLACKPOOL

Blackpool and the Fylde College / 13.56 / E+ / 32.14 / Dist- / 36.58 / Dist

The Blackpool Sixth Form College / 30.32 / C / 45.04 / Dist* / - 44.83 / Dist*-

St Mary’s Catholic Academy / 27.75 / C- / n/a / n/a / 37.04 / Dist+

FLEETWOOD

Rossall School / 31.71 / C+ / n/a / n/a / n/a / n/a

LYTHAM ST ANNES

ArnoldKEQMS (AKS) / 39.37 / B / n/a / n/a / n/a / n/a

Lytham St Annes Tech and Performing Arts College / 28.75 / C / 21.67 / Merit- / 43.68 / Dist*

The St Anne’s College Grammar School / 24.00 / D+ / n/a / n/a / n/a / n/a

MORECAMBE

Heysham High School Sports College / 19.28 / D / 30.47 / Dist- / 33.93 / Dist

Morecambe Community High School / 23.91 / D+ / n/a / n/a / 31.98 / Dist-

POULTON-LE-FYLDE

Baines School / 22.48 / D+ / 29.62 / Merit+ / n/a / n/a