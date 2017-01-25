Soccer school offers opportunity to shine

Hundreds of youngsters from across the Fylde are being offered a chance to brush up on their soccer skills.

The AFC Fylde Community Foundation is relaunching its popular football development programme, Train Like A Pro, this weekend.

This will mean free coaching sessions during the half term break for children – at the Mill Farm Sports Village in Wesham.

Those taking part will have exclusive access to AFC Fylde’s multi-million pound stadium and first-team training facilities.

‘Train Like A Pro’ will work with 12 local partners to select young people from across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre to take part in the initiative designed to provide access to sports and enrichment programmes to children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

It has been funded through a £16,500 grant from Cuadrilla and Centrica, which will go towards expert coaching staff, new sporting equipment and educational materials.

Last summer 60 children took part in the programme, which included workshops on respect, confidence, diet and nutrition as well as coaching.

Tom Hutton, director of community development at the AFC Fylde Community Foundation, said: “Everyone at the Foundation is absolutely delighted to be able to announce the return of the programme due to the positive impact it had on the individuals that took part last year.

“We know that the children found it both engaging and educational, with all saying how much they enjoyed their experience.”