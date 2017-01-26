Students’ plan to link generations

Pupils at Lytham-based AKS are planning to use their international links to help their local community.

The school is a member of Round Square, a worldwide network of innovative schools in 40 countries across five continents and has it’s own working party.

The group meets weekly to develop ideas and write a plan which will lead to events being organised for the local older community.

Year 12 member Molly Turpie said: “We are aiming to make meaningful, lifelong friendships with older people.”

The group recently hosted a visit from Richard Golding, community chaplain for older people in the South Fylde Methodist circuit.

Molly said: “Mr Golding gave us a great insight into the work he does regarding the spiritual wellbeing of the older generation.

“He believes that our Round Square Golden Project to bridge the generations together really will make a positive change to within our community.”

The group also asked junior pupils, taking part in the United Learning Leadership Challenge, to join in.