Surprise win leads to extra gift from Dan

Kind-hearted schoolboy Daniel Fryer turned Santa when he won a prize.

The Carr Hill High School pupil won a food hamper at a Christmas party and rather than tuck into it, he decided to use his good fortune to help others.

The year eight scholar set about creating an online Just Giving page offering people the chance to win the hamper.

People simply had to make a donation to the charity be in with a chance of winning the food hamper.

Daniel wrote ‘I recently won this Christmas Food Hamper in a raffle.

“Christmas is all about giving and I have decided to raffle it off to raise money for Teenage Cancer Trust.”

He set himself a target of £100 and in the space of a couple of days surpassed that and made more than £200.

Daniel’s college Leader att he Royal Avenue school in Kirkham Mrs Jo Beesley was delighted with his generosity.

She said: “Daniel has shown a brilliant example of a festive act of kindness and has put others before himself.”