Tinies learn about community

One Lytham nursery is living up to it’s name.

Tiny tots from Happy Days Nursery in Ansdell have been having a great time entertaining themselves and the local community.

Along with their carers, the children recently ventured into Lytham where they sang to customers at Booth cafe.

The children sang nursery rhymes and showed off their zumba moves from their weekly zumba lessons.

Youngsters at the Lansdowne Road, Lytham St Annes, setting have been busy learning all about the community and what it means so were delighted to be able to go out and meet up with people they didn’t already know.

The nursery, which takes children from babies until school age, is situated in the grounds of Ansdell Primary School.

The childcare facility recently held and open day where visitors were able take part in lots of fun activities, including sensory play and zumba.