Writers see their work published

Aspring young authors from AKS have been writing their way to success.

A record number of pupils from the Lytham school have had their book reviews published in the latest edition of Teen Titles magazine.

The three times a year journal is a publication to which pupils in KS3 from across the UK can send reviews of novels which they have read, in the hope that they may see their efforts selected by the editor and so appear in print.

Pictured above are eight proud members of 7A at AKS Lytham, all of whom have seen their Red Task Rainbow Reading Scheme reviews published.

The reviews were all done by pupils as part of their weekly English lesson in the library and were sent off.

Now the delighted youngster are published authros after their efforts were included in January’s edition of Teen Titles.

They class effort helped make up the record 21 AKS Lytham pupils from across Years seven and eight appeared in this latest issue, with all those included receiving their own magazine to keep.