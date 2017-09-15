Enrolment at Blackpool and The Fylde College extended until end of month

Blackpool and The Fylde College has made the unprecedented decision to extend its enrolment period after receiving thousands of applications.

Over the past fortnight, the College has received a large number of requests from students who have begun courses elsewhere but want to make a switch, so has extended its Sign Up dates to the end of September.

Claire Frost, Director of Marketing at B&FC, said: “We have made the decision to extend enrolments because we have had so many people coming to us later this year and we want to ensure everyone has the opportunity to get on to a programme which could lead to their perfect job.

“We do not take this decision lightly as it will involve a lot of work on timetables to ensure students can start later but still receive the necessary classroom time for their chosen course.

“We will now offer furher education and university-level students the opportunity to enrol at B&FC until the end of September.”

Students can sign up for programmes between 10am and 4pm Monday to Friday at the main receptions at the College’s Bispham Campus on Ashfield Road and University Centre on Palatine Road, Blackpool, until September 29.