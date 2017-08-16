165 ‘uses of force’ at fracking spot

Police officers at Cuadrilla’s fracking site in Preston New Road, Little Plumpton, have used force 165 times since the start of July, figures released under Freedom of Information laws have revealed.

On two occasions, a baton was drawn and/or used, while a protestor at the site was reported to have been injured once, Lancashire Police said in response to a Freedom of Information request by Kevin Blowe.

Irritant eye spray and Tasers were not used at all, data also showed.

Anti-fracking campaigners stepped up their protests during July, ahead of the arrival of Cuadrilla’s main drilling rig.