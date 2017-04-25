Fylde visit for Australian fracking film trio

Film makers from Australia will be coming to the Fylde next month to show their movie about the battle between a local community and shale gas companies.

The Anti-fracking Nanas of Lancashire will host the filmmakers from The Bentley Effect; a feature-length documentary that tells the story of how an Australian community took on the gas industry and won.

The film will be shown during May, in two venues on the Fylde coast, which itself is a site for the unconventional gas industry with a drill site under construction at Little Plumpton and a re-opened public inquiry into a second site at Roaseacre Wood.

A question and answer session with the filmmakers and a workshop about peaceful opposition will follow the screening.

Brendan Shoebridge, Simon Clough and Ian Gaillard were all part of the community stand against the coal seam gas industry in Australia, and the resulting documentary, filmed over five years, shows the united community opposition movements.

The documentary will be screened at The Island Cinema at St Anne’s on May 24 from 7pm and at Ribby Hall Village, Wrea Green on May 26 (from 6pm. Tickets are free, but donations will be taken on the evening of the screenings.

Andy Severyn, a local dad and teacher worked with campaigner, Kate Styles, to bring the film to the Fylde.

He said: “I was inspired by the trailer and contacted the director about getting the documentary to the UK.

“I am delighted that it will help to inspire and mobilise people to protect our environment and future generations against the fracking industry.”

Kate Styles of the Nanas said: “We are delighted to welcome The Bentley Effect Tour, a timely message of “the power of community” to a community that feels powerless to stop the fracking juggernaut that is Cuadrilla, and their plans to turn Lancashire into the largest gas field in Europe.”

Tickets area available from Eventbrite the Bentley Effect.