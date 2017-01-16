Hall delight at cash grant hope

Lytham Hall is bidding to bag another bumper cash boost from a supermarket giant’s funding scheme.

After being granted £10,000 towards its kitchen garden project from the first Tesco Bags of Help initiative last spring, the Hall has been shortlisted again for the monthly award.

Depending on a vote by customers, prizes of £5,000, £2,000 and £1,000 – all raised from the 5p bag levy and awarded in conjunction with environmental specialists Groundwork – are up for grabs by local outdoor community projects.

Sue Lowe, volunteer coordinator at Lytham Hall said: “We previously came second in Tesco Bags of Help and that funding has allowed us to create a kitchen garden at the back of our popular tea room.

“Our volunteers have been busy creating it and the hard landscaping is now nearly done, with planting to follow soon.

“To be shortlisted yet again is great news for all who love and visit Lytham Hall and the target this time is to upgrade paths for wheelchair and buggy access.

“If we win the £5,000 first prize, we can hopefully even resurface a section of our potholed driveway.”

A £5.9m project to restore the Hall has been hit by delays following the shock withdrawal of a £1.7m grant by the Heritage Lottery Fund.

But officials at the Hall have insisted that it continues to be business as usual as far as events and ongoing improvements to the grounds are concerned.

The annual summer programme of outdoor plays there have just been announced and the annual snowdrop walks in the grounds begin next month.

Voting at Tesco stores throughout the Fylde coast is open until January 28.

Lindsey Crompton, Tesco’s head of community, said: “There are some fantastic projects on the shortlists and we can’t wait to see them come to life.”