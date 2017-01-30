Event goes swimmingly raising £13k for hospice

Lytham St Annes Lions’ annual swimarathon looks to have raised an estimated £13,000 for improvements to the family accommodation at Brian House children’s hospice.

More than 400 swimmers of all ages took to the water at St Annes YMCA pool for the day-long event and Lytham St Annes Lions president Eileen Skelly said: “We are so grateful to everyone who took part and to our sponsors for their backing.

Fylde mayor Coun Christine Akeroyd and LSA Lions president Eileen Skelly officially start the swimarathon at St Annes YMCA Pool

“It was another very successful day and we hope to have raised in the region of £13,000 once all the sponsorship money comes in.”

Brian House community fundraiser Michelle Lonican said: “That’s an incredible total – what a difference it will make.

“When Brian House was refurbished with the help of Gazette readers two years ago, the upstairs apartment was put ‘on hold’, so still had the original fixtures and fittings.

“One ensuite bedroom was refurbished a few weeks ago, and a new kitchen has been fitted, but it left one ensuite bedroom and the lounge area looking very tired in comparison – but the Lions’ generosity will change that.”

Lytham St Annes Lions swimarathon in aid of Brian House at St Annes YMCA Pool

A team of swimmers from the hospice took part, raising more £280 in sponsorship. Michelle said they wanted to experience the swimarathon for themselves and get involved as a thank you to the Lions for supporting Brian House.

She added: “It was so humbling to be part of such a wonderful event. We feel honoured that in their centenary, the Lions have chosen our Brian House family rooms refurbishment as their latest project. The rooms above the hospice make such a difference in helping our families through a very difficult time in their lives.

“The team loved being involved in the swim. We were certainly put through our paces with the challenge of keeping up with the kids. On behalf of the hospice, a huge thank you and congratulations to all the participants, fundraisers and the fabulous Lions organisers. We really are so grateful - and what better way to start our 21st birthday year?”