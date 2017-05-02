Ex-pupils plan fest for Kirkham Memorial Park

A group of school pals aim to organise a festival which they promise will be the ideal start to the summer holidays.

The former Carr Hill High School pupils are busy finalising plans for the first Kirkfest event on July 22.

Chloe McIlroy

The show, which will feature live music and other performers, together with a fairground, will take place on Kirkham Memorial Park.

They say the aim is to provide a mid of performers, including pupils from Carr Hill who took part in the school’s talent contst earlier this year.

The young organisers have formed a company called IWantEvents to organise the festival.

And the festival has received support from grants and donations including the Big Lottery and Fylde Council.

It really is something new for Kirkham and rural Fylde

They have also received the backing of the Friends of Kirkham Parks and Kirkham Town Council.

IWantEvents was formed by four ex-students.

Technical manager Adam Vann said: “We all love live music and we were being told by younger people that they wished more could be done to give them a showcase, so we took a plan to Town Council who immediately asked us to start raising funds and present detailed plans.”

His brother, Nathan added: “We hope that KirkFest will grow each year, and that residents will get behind the project. It really is something new for Kirkham and rural Fylde.”

Another member, Chloe McIlroy. is a photographer and has urged students interested in documenting the festival to get in touch, as this would be an opportunity to build a portfolio of work.

Eve Coppersthwaite is a performing arts student and is keen to help other youngsters in customer liaison and stewarding, as she believes helping out at such an event helps build confidence.

They are all keen to build links with businesses and hope to expand the festival in years to come.

• Tickets are available at https://event.bookitbee.com/10479/kirkfest