Ex-soldier rescues woman on mountain

A former soldier helped rescue a woman who had fallen while climbing Snowdon.

Anthony Evans, from Blackpool was leading a group of walkers when he came to the aid of the woman who had fallen 30m while walking on Crib Coch.

Ex-serviceman Mr Evans was leading a group of former soldiers on the mountain when the alarm was raised.

They were clients from Adventures with Heroes – a group set up by Mr Evans to help former soldiers suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

Mr Evans, who served in the army for 20 years, including a spell as a medic in Afghanistan, helped tend the injured woman before she was airlifted to Ysbyty Gwynedd by the Coastguard Rescue 936 helicopter.

However, in the gust created by the helicopter as crews winched the patient to safety, his kit bag containing around £500 of vital safety equipment was blown off the side of the mountain.

Anthony said: “Having worked as a medic in Afghanistan, I helped co-ordinate looking after her and the coastguard rescue response. She is now stable but has a broken back and has gone through a bad trauma.

“She was actually quite lucky as if she had rolled another foot or so she would have fallen down another ledge.

“I was trying to stabilise her and in the down draft from the helicopter my rucksack was blown away.

“It has got all my safety equipment in it that I need to work – there was probably about £500 of kit in it. It is essential for my work as I cannot take clients up the mountains without it as I cannot risk their safety.

“It was unfortunate but my main concern was for the wellbeing of the injured woman.”

Now a justgiving page has been set up to help Mr Evans replace his equipment.

To support the appeal, please visit: justgiving.com/crowdfunding/samantha-weaver