Exhibition and reunion dinner for ex-pupils

A new exhibition on the history of three Fylde coast schools will culminate in a reunion dinner for former students.

The Schools by the Sea exhibition, featuring memories and artefacts from King Edward VII, Queen Mary and Arnold, which are now joined as AKS, will run daily at Lytham’s Fylde Gallery, above Booths store in Haven Road,until Saturday, June 17.

Organisers hope that ex-pupils will be among those able to come along and see the display.

The Lytham gallery is open seven days a week, from 10am to 4pm on Monday to Saturday, and from 10.30am to 3.30pm on Sundays. Meanwhile, the three-course dinner, with entertainment, will be held on the evening of Saturday, June 17 at AKS, Clifton Drive South, St Annes.

Elizabeth Bickerstaffe, one of the organisers, said: “We’ve been delighted to welcome people associated with these schools and share memories.”

Those who want to attend contact Amanda Hoskisson, at amanda.hoskisson@arnoldkeqms.com or by phoning 01253 784100 or 784124.