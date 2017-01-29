Exhibition celebrating works of local architect, artist and designer

An exhibition celebrating the work of architect, artist and designer Tom Mellor will resume at Lytham Heritage Centre next month.

A display of works by the former student of King Edward School proved so popular before Christmas that it will be back at the Centre in Henry Street from February 14 through until April 9.

The exhibits on show will include photographs of the buildings he designed, his paintings and some furniture and fabric designs. Mr Mellor died aged 80 in 1994.

A spokesman for Lytham Heritage Group, which runs the Centre, said: “It will offer the opportunity for even more people to admire his work.”

The Heritage Centre is open Tuesdays to Sundays from 10am to 4pm and admission is free.