Family’s thanks for £16k operation cash

An eight-year-old boy with cerebral palsy is set for a life-changing operation.

Luke Carter, from Cabus, along with family and friends, has raised the £16,000 needed to pay for Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy (SDR) surgery which could dramatically improve his condition.

A New Year’s Eve party organised by one of Luke’s friends, Rose Brewin, at St Thomas’ School in Garstang saw the final £2,000 raised and the family will now look to book the operation for this summer.

Luke’s mum Marie said: “We would like to say a big thank you to Rose and her family and everybody who came to make the night a huge success and a lot of fun.

“We have been overwhelmed by the support we have had from friends, family and the community in the last few months. With the £2,000 raised from the New Year’s party, we have now raised over £18,000 in total which means that we are now able to book Luke’s operation at Alder Hey.

“We would like to say a massive thank you to everyone for their support and generosity in getting us this far.”

The surgery will see Luke need months of physio and his family hope to raise a further £7,000 to pay for it.

Marie said: “When we were first told about Luke’s suitability for the surgery, we felt completely daunted and the fundraising task felt unachieveable. It was a difficult decision to launch Luke’s appeal (Luke’s Wish) but people have been so supportive and positive and have really taken Luke to their hearts.”

To donate to Luke’s appeal go to www.gofundme.com/2sthhgk