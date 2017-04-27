Festival called off after date clash

St Annes Children’s Festival won’t be making is debut this year after all.

The May 14 date planned for the event clashes with the first in a series of brass band concerts at the intended Ashton Gardens venue – and the Festival has been postponed to next year.

An alleged mix-up over paperwork in informing Fylde Council of the intention to hold the Festival has prompted the decision, which organisers ExCel Fistory say they have taken reluctantly and ’with sadness’.

Fylde Council has said after an initial inquiry was sent through regarding the event, no follow up paperwork, in terms of an event notification form, was subsequently submitted.

“In the meantime the brass band concert organisers provided all of the relevant documentation and were able to secure the date,” said a spokesman.

Mel Uttley, HR and business development manager at ExCel, feels her company did nothing wrong but has asked that Fylde makes instructions for event organisers clearer on its website to ensure no repeat of the issue.

ExCel has now decided to put back the Festival’s debut 12 months.

“We thought we had followed the rules as we should and we postpone with sadness,” said Mel.

“The double booking has happened, we will just have to accept the situation and look forward to a great festival next year and hopefully from then on.

“We have had lots of great ideas and would be delighted to hear more.”

Call (01253) 712734 with your suggestions.

Read more about the Children’s Festival here