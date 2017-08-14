Fire at Blackpool hotel sparks emergency call out

A fire broke out at a hotel in Central Blackpool in the early hours of the morning, say fire services.

Crews from Blackpool were called out to the fire on Charnley Road at around 2am on August 14.

Firefighters arrived to find a smoke filled property and sent firefighters wearing breathing apparatus in to fight the blaze.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "We were called to reports of a fire at a hotel.

"We arrived to find a great deal of smoke and committed two firefighters in breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire with a hose reel.

"Thankfully there were no guests in the hotel at the time.

"We believe the fire started as a result of an electrical problem."

Fire fighters say that damage was confined to one guest room.

Nobody was injured during the incident.