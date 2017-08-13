Fire crews search burning flat

Firefighters searched a burning a flat when it was feared people were trapped inside.
Crews from St Annes, South Shore and Fleetwood all attended the blaze at a property in Orchard Road at around 5pm on Saturday.
It was suspected a person might be trapped inside the kitchen.
A search revealed all occupants had safelty been evacuated.
There were no casualties and firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus used a hosereel jet to put the fire out and a portable fan unit to extract the smoke and heat.
The cause of the fire is yet to be confirmed.
