Fire crews tackle fourth blaze at derelict Blackpool pub

Firefighters were called to a blaze at a derelict Blackpool pub for the fourth time in recent weeks.

Two crews attended the incident outside the Dinmore in Grange Park at around 6.30pm on Saturday.

Fly-tipped rubbish had been piled against the building and set alight. Firefighters used two hosereel jets to extinguish the blaze.

The building, which is due to be demolished, has stood empty for more than four years.

Fire officers say it is a regular target for arsonists and vandals.