Firefighters from Lytham and South Shore were called to Clifton Drive in St Annes after reports youths had started a fire, and were setting off fireworks, on the sand dunes opposite the old Pontins site.

Crews arrived shortly after being called at 8.18pm yesterday but found no sign of any fire or the youths, a spokesman said.

The 999 call was not being treated as a hoax however, he added.