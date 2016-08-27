Firefighters in call to blazing motorcycle

Firefighters in action

Firefighters in action

0
Have your say

A motorbike was discovered ablaze in a rear alley in Preston early on Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to the scene at the rear alley behind Deepdale Road at 1.25am.

The fire was quickly extinguished by firefighters and the cause is now being investigated by both the fire service and the police.

Back to the top of the page