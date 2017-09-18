Firefighters rescue man from kitchen fire in Blackpool

Firefighters had to rescue a man from his Blackpool flat after an unattended pan started a kitchen fire, say fire services.

Crews were alerted to the unfolding emergency by a "vigilant member of the public" who heard a smoke alarm sounding as they passed the flat on Fenton Road at around 8.45pm on September 17.

Two fire engines from Blackpool attended the scene and were forced to gain entry to the property after attempts to wake a man who could be seen inside were unsuccessful.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "A pan was left unattended on the cooker and started a small fire.

"We could see a man was flat out on the sofa and we had to force entry to rescue him.

"The man was led to safety by two firefighters in breathing apparatus.

"The fire was extinguished using a hose reel.

"This could have been much worse had it not been for the vigilant member of the public who alerted us straight away.

"The man, who was of working age, had inhaled some smoke and was checked over by paramedics."

Crews say thet spent around one-and-a-half hours at the scene extinguishing the fire and securing the property.