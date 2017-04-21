FOOD HYGIENE RATINGS 2017: Two star rated businesses in the Fylde

All the businesses rated two stars in the food hygiene ratings.
These ratings are accurate as of Monday, April 3.
Aroma Lytham, Victoria Street,, Lytham, FY8 5DZ, 2
Barrique, Market Square, Lytham St Annes, FY8 5LW, 2
Ben and Johnny's, 2a Wood Street, Lytham St Annes, FY8 1QS, 2
Co-operative, 99 Headroomgate Road, Lytham St Annes, FY8 3BG, 2
Co-operative Food, 25 Harbour Lane, Bryning With Warton, PR4 1YA, 2
Cumbria Hotel, 41 Derbe Road, Lytham St Annes, FY8 1NJ, 2
Dalmeny Hotel, 19-33 South Promenade, Lytham St Annes, FY8 1LX, 2
Dine Contract catering (Kepak Ltd), St. Georges Park, Kirkham, PR4 2DZ, 2
Dobbies Garden World, Blackpool Road, Newton With Clifton, PR4 0XL, 2
Eagle & Child, Weeton Village, Weeton, PR4 3NB, 2
Java, 1a Clifton Square, Lytham St Annes, FY8 5JP, 2
Kirkham Conservative Club, Ribby Road, Kirkham, PR4 2BB, 2
Lou-Shang, 39-41 St Annes Road West, Lytham St Annes, FY8 1SB, 2
Lytham Fish & Chips, 4 Station Road, Lytham St Annes, FY8 5DH, 2
Mill Farm Service Station (Sainsbury's), Fleetwood Road, Greenhalgh With Thistleton, PR4 3HD, 2
New Fortune House, 26 Garstang Road South, Medlar With Wesham, PR4 3BL, 2
Red Rose School, 28-30 North Promenade, Lytham St Annes, FY8 2NQ, 2
Royal Care Home, 16-18 York Road, Lytham St Annes, FY8 1HP, 2
Ship Inn, Bunker Street, Freckleton, PR4 1HA, 2
St Ives Hotel, 7-9 South Promenade, Lytham St Annes, FY8 1LS, 2
The Co-operative Group Food Limited, 38-40 Woodlands Road, Lytham St Annes, FY8 4ER, 2
The Craft House, 5 Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes, FY8 5EP, 2
The Grapes, Station Road, Wrea Green, PR4 2PH, 2
The Peking Inn, 16 The Crescent, Lytham St Annes, FY8 1SZ, 2
The Ship at Elswick, High Street, Elswick, PR4 3ZB, 2
Thorougoods, 18-20 Alexandria Drive, Lytham St Annes, FY8 1JF, 2
YMCA Fylde Coast (Harrys Soft Play Area), St Albans Road, Lytham St Annes, FY8 1XD, 2