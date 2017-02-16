Football ace backs appeal to save Nan

Manchester United’s rising star Joe Riley has backed a fund-raising campaign to send a Fylde coast grandmother to Germany for potentially life-saving treatment.

The Blackpool-born defender, who lives in Lytham, has donated £100 to help pay for Janet Colgan’s immunotherapy for stomach cancer, and called on others to do the same.

Kate Colgan with daughter Macy, is fundraising for her mum Janet Colgan who needs specialist cancer treatment abroad

Describing Janet as a ‘loving and loved wife, mother and nan’, Joe, 20, tweeted: “Everyone come together and please donate to save Janet’s life.”

The 54-year-old needs £150,000 to fly to Germany for the treatment, which isn’t currently available on the NHS, after being given a year left to live in September.

Her daughter Kate, whose own nan died from the disease, has pleaded for help in raising the cash so her daughter doesn’t have to go grow up without her grandmother too.

Some £1,433 had been donated before The Gazette’s story at the weekend, and that figure has now topped £3,135.

Joe replaces Samir Carruthers to make his debut at the weekend

“A lot of people at this clinic have been cured,” Kate, 24, of Crofter’s Walk in Ansdell, said. “She’ll go whenever we have enough money to start the treatment.”

Joe, who has made two appearances for United – including a start in the Europa League last year – signed for the Old Trafford club as a nine-year-old after impressing for Lytham Juniors.

The former St Bede’s High School pupil signed for League One side Sheffield United on loan last month until the end of the season. He made his debut after coming on against Bristol Rovers at the weekend.

Last year, he kicked off a campaign to help Blackpool’s homeless youth with Streetlife in Buchanan Street, where his signed shirt is proudly displayed.

To donate to the cause online, visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/savejanet