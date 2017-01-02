Foster service means John keeps Dillon

A big-hearted Blackpool woman has helped ensure a homeless man and his beloved dog were not separated.

The man – named only as John – faced losing his four-year-old Staffordshire cross Dillon when he became homeless following the death of a friend.

John was offered temporary accommodation but couldn’t face the thought of having to rehome Dillon, his loyal best friend.

Thankfully Susan Fryer, from Blackpool, who works as a volunteer for the Furry Friends Pet Fostering Service, came to the rescue.

The scheme provides short-term foster owners for the beloved cats, dogs and companion animals of people who are in crisis.

Susan said: “I am delighted to have been able to welcome Dillon into my home.

“He was very sad and frightened when he first moved in.

“Different people and a new environment were overwhelming for him, but with patience and kindness I have supported this beautiful dog through his uncertainties and he’s now very settled.”

The foster placement has given John the time and space he needs to plan out a new life after the loss of his friend.

He said: “I love Dillon to bits and I would never consider rehoming him. He’s my best friend and I just need a helping hand for a few weeks whilst I sort out a new place to live. My friend dying has been very sad for me; losing Dillon too would have been too much to bear.”