Four taken to hospital after 'suspicious fire' in Poulton

Three adults and a child were taken to hospital suffering with smoke inhalation following a "suspicious fire" in Poulton, say fire services.

Crews were originally called to reports that people were trapped in the house on Elm Court at around 4.15am on August 25.

On arrival, crews found the occupants outside of the property and gave them oxygen before they were transported to hospital by paramedics.

Their injuries are not thought to be life threatening, said fire crews.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "We were called to a fire at a house where we were told people were trapped.

"We arrived to find the people were outside the house but suffering with the effects of smoke.

"The fire was in the hallway and was quickly put out using a hose reel.

"Smoke was then cleared from the property using a fan.

"Thankfully the occupants of this house had a working smoke alarm.

"We would always urge people to ensure they have a smoke alarm and check that it is working.

"Smoke alarms save lives."

The door of the property was badly damaged in the incident and the property suffered smoke damage.

A joint investigation into the cause of the fire has been launched by police and fire services.

Blackpool Police hunt driver who fled after dance studio smash