From the courts

The latest cases from Blackpool Magistrates court

David Schofield, 52, breach of a restraining order

A man broke the law when he went round to a woman’s home the day he was released from prison.

David Schofield was under a court order not to contact the woman but he twice visited her address and also sent her what she described as a love letter.

Schofield, 52, of St Davids Road South, St Annes, pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order.

He was sentenced to a 12 months community order with up to 30 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, fined £25 and ordered to pay £85 victims’ surcharge.

Presiding magistrate, Susan Edwards, told him: “You have an opportunity now to take advice and help from the probation service.”

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Schofield had been jailed for two months for assaulting the woman and been put on a one year restraining order not to communicate with her.

On August 2, the day he was released from prison, a neighbour saw him twice at the woman’s home. He was banging on her door and posted a letter.

The woman said Schofield had been a friend and there had never been a relationship between them.

She had occasionally allowed him to stay at her home as she felt sorry for him when he was sleeping on the streets.

The woman described Schofield’s letter as creepy, saying it was apologetic and read like a love letter.

She said she did not feel safe now Schofield was out of prison and worried he had tried to contact her immediately he was freed from jail. She had temporarily left her home and had been staying elsewhere.

When interviewed Schofield said he had drunk several litres of cider and could not remember what he had done.

Mitch Sarangi, defending, said Schofield, who was on licence from prison but the authorities had decided not to recall to jail, had a long-standing alcohol problem.

Dean Plevin, 33, assault and possession of amphetamine and cannabis

A father-of-two attacked his girlfriend after accusing her of sleeping with another man.

Dean Plevin, who used amphetamine and cannabis, had previously suffered drug-induced psychosis and schizophrenia, a court was told,

Plevin, 33, of Derby Road, North Shore, pleaded guilty to assault plus possession of amphetamine and cannabis. He was sentenced to a 12 months community order with up to 30 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, put on a four weeks tagged curfew from 7pm to 7am and ordered to pay £85 costs with £85 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said the couple had been together 14 years but Plevin’s partner said he had some mental health issues and were living apart.

Plevin returned to the family home and stayed overnight, but in the morning of July 22 he accused his partner of sleeping with another man.

She said he flipped, grabbed her by the hair and dragged her to the floor before either kicking or punching her on the top of her left leg.

Plevin at first refused to leave saying it was his house, but then left locking the door and telling her to let no-one in.

Stephen Duffy, defending, said his client, who suffered from mental health issues, had not caused any injury to his partner.

Keith Statter, 66, benefits fraud

A pensioner has pleaded not guilty to a benefit fraud involving more than £22,000.

Keith Statter, 66, of Albany Road, South Shore, is accused of dishonestly failing to notify the Department of Work and Pensions of a change in circumstances to claim Disability Living Allowance in that there had been an improvement in his mobility restrictions and a reduction in his care needs between January 2007 and June 2015.

Statter’s case was adjourned for trial on October 24.

David McGreevy, 28, possessing a bladed article in public

A man walking about the resort without shoes was found by police to have an eight-inch long pair of scissors in his pocket.

David McGreevy, 28, formerly of Stable Close, Wesham, pleaded guilty to possessing a bladed article in public.

He was given an 18 month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay £20 victims’ surcharge.

Magistrates ordered the destruction of the scissors.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said a member of the public reported to police McGreevy had approached him near Preston New Road on August 7 at 4.30pm.

He had no footwear, looked unkempt and was asking for food when he was found with the scissors.He was arrested after scissors were spotted in his jacket pocket.He had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

was homeless income-less and shoeless.

McGreevy had asked a man for scissors to cut his hair and had trimmed it in the reflection of a window then put them in his pocket.