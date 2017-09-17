Full steam ahead for a mammoth fund-raiser

More than 100 engines of all sizes steamed into Lytham Hall’s grounds this weekend.

The Hall’s first-ever Steam Rally, organised by the Rotary Club of Lytham with proceeds going towards the Hall’s ongoing renovation, features a host of other attractions, including more than 40 trade and craft stands, a fun fair with rides for all ages, paintballing, crazy golf, donkey rides and even Nerf shooting - a new craze which uses foam base weaponry to shoot darts in a shooting gallery.

Steve Williams from St. Annes in a Replica Edwardian Steam Boat at Lytham Hall Steam Fair

The event, being billed as the largest the Hall has held, will provide much-needed funds to restore the outside of the Grade One listed Georgian Hall.

Crowds flocked to the event yesterday but it is still open until 4pm today.

Bill Lloyd, one of the Rotary organisers, said: “This is the largest event the club has committed to and I think the largest Lytham Hall has held.”

Marianne Blaauboer, the Hall’s activity plan officer, said: “This unique event has been a year in the making, with the Lytham Rotary volunteers putting their heart and soul into its set-up.

Eight year old Ellie Roberts from Standish gets a close look at this Steam Roller at Lytham Hall

“Working together with them and our own volunteers, we are sure this is going to be one of the biggest events on our calendar.

“We are delighted to have been chosen as the venue for the event, and as the charity to benefit from the generated income, which will be used for the painting of the Hall.

“On the Saturday evening, the marquee will feature a concert with performances from Peter Anthony and Ashley Morton, with tickets on sale now from the estate office.”

Ashley Martin polishing 'Tasker' at Lytham Hall Steam Fair

David Prest of Vintage Ice Cream Experience of St. Annes at the Lytham Hall Steam Fair

Phil Parker gives a lift to Joplin (5) and Saqqara Perkins (10) from Australia and their Grandfather Terry Rainforth from Blackpool

Lytham Hall Steam Fair

Lytham Hall Steam Fair

Eight year old Christopher Wylie from Preston has a ride on The Burrell Engine at Lytham Hall Steam Fair