Funding boost joy for LightPool festival

LightPool Festival has been given a big green light in terms of funding after being awarded £48,000 from the Arts Council’s National Lottery funded Grants for the Arts programme.

The grant will fund the six-day free festival, which will feature a number of spectacular light art works inspired by the buildings, history and people of the town.

The investment will create a whole new festival

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news from blackpoolgazette.co.uk with our mobile app - download it here

Coun Gillian Campbell, Deputy Leader of Blackpool Council said: “I’m delighted by the announcement. This investment will create a whole new festival in the resort that will boost business for those in the town centre.

“Millions of visits are made to the Lights every year but we are often told people want to see something new and different, this is it.

“The LightPool Festival will bring exciting new light shows to the town centre by internationally renowned artists.”

The festival, which is the climax of a two year £2m LightPool project funded by the Coastal Communities Fund and partners LeftCoast and Blackpool Counci, features more than 20 art works from local, national and international artists.

It will also feature a programme of live performances each night in St John’s Square. Visitors to the square will be wowed by light and fire displays from some of the world’s leading performance artists.

Confirmed acts include French Compagnie Bilbobasso to perform ‘Polar: an explosive fable of fire and tango and the Worldbeaters return with their smash hit Spark.

Alison Clark, Director North, Arts Council England said: “We are very pleased to support LightPool through our National Lottery funded Grants for the Arts programme. This festival is a wonderful platform to showcase exciting and unusual work that will delight audiences. Light Festivals are growing in popularity in the UK and Europe, and it’s great to see Blackpool, with its wonderful illuminations history, as part of this growth.”

For more information visit www.visitblackpool.com/lightpool/