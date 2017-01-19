Fusion comedy show on Lowther menu

A tasty fusion of comedy and cookery is set for the Lytham stage.

The Chef Show, which includes a chance for the audience to taste the food and share conversation with the chef and the cast, is coming to Lowther Pavilion on Wednesday, February 8.

Written by Nick Ahad, the show is intended to reflect on the villages and market towns where there are ‘Indian’ restaurants with staff who rarely have any social contact with other members of the community apart from serving them food. The Lytham performance will be staged in Association with the Moghul Premier restaurant in St Annes

The play has already attracted sellout audiences at other Lancashire venues, including Lancaster.

Director Stefan Escreet said: “The Chef Show was originally inspired by an event in my local village hall and it’s been a delight to make a show that will be seen right across the north. We’re hoping the audience will have a great night out and learn a little about the people running these businesses in the community.”

Call Lowther Pavilion on (01253) 794221 for tickets.