Fylde restaurant new-look sparks boost for jobs

Twenty new jobs will be offer when a popular Fylde restaurant takes on a new guise next month.

Work is now under way on converting The Queensway in St Annes from a Harvester to a Miller and Carter Steakhouse.

The new-look eaterie is due to open at the beginning of June following an extensive refurbishment – and all the 25 staff who were employed at the Harvester are being kept on by owners Mitchells and Butlers, while the 20 new posts are created.

The new posts will include chefs, waiting team and bartenders and recruitment days are being held locally later this week.

The latest jobs boost comes hot on the heels of the announcement that a new seafront restaurant in St Annes, also set to June in June, would also be bringing up to 20 new jobs.

Dan Hagley, regional business manager at Miller and Carter, said: “Bringing Miller and Carter to Lytham St Annes is a fantastic opportunity for the brand and we look forward to providing the best steaks and service that Miller and Carter is renowned for across the UK.

“We want team members to deliver a fantastic experience for every guest that walks through our doors, as we gear up to our opening.”

The recruitment days are being held at St Annes Cricket Club, Vernon Road on Friday and Saturday, May 5 and 6 and anyone interested in asked to arrive at 10.15am for a 10.30am start. Further details from general managers Dave Whitehead and Michelle Grant on 07570 650045.

